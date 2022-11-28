Insider Buying: Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Acquires $67,473.00 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 2,100 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $67,473.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,953.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Global Gp Llc bought 2,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

Global Partners stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 62,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $987,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

