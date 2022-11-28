Insider Buying: Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Buys 801,261 Shares of Stock

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 801,261 shares of Cosmos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $496,781.82. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,135,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,965.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cosmos alerts:

On Thursday, October 20th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 12,500,000 shares of Cosmos stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00.

Cosmos Stock Performance

COSM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 228,224,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,004,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cosmos Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos

Cosmos Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cosmos Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cosmos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.