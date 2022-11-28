Insider Buying: Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Buys 801,261 Shares of Stock

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSMGet Rating) CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 801,261 shares of Cosmos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $496,781.82. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,135,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,483,965.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 20th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 12,500,000 shares of Cosmos stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00.

Cosmos Stock Performance

COSM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 228,224,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,004,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cosmos Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSMGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cosmos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cosmos Company Profile

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.

