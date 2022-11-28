Indivior (LON:INDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,737.00

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,737 ($20.54) and last traded at GBX 1,726.54 ($20.42), with a volume of 44252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,710 ($20.22).

Indivior Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,209.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 623.89. The firm has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8,219.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.59.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

