Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Sold by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,313 shares during the period. Imago BioSciences makes up approximately 0.1% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings in Imago BioSciences were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $57,256,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 146.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 323,376 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $5,936,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,060,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,759,000 after buying an additional 212,359 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO remained flat at $35.66 during mid-day trading on Monday. 37,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,009. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $36.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

