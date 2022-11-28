Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 64000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries in the United States and Mexico. Identillect Technologies Corp.
