ICON (ICX) Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 27th. ICON has a market capitalization of $148.73 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.17126661 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $1,679,979.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

