Huobi BTC 24 Hour Volume Hits $193,797.47 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $630.98 million and approximately $193,797.47 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $16,191.64 or 0.99883284 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

