HUNT Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. HUNT has a total market cap of $49.85 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUNT has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One HUNT token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

HUNT Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

