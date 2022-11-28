Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 1,000 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $22,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,254.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,281. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Global by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hudson Global Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

