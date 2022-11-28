HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,016,041 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 18,751,801 shares during the quarter. HP makes up 1.3% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 5.71% of HP worth $1,934,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in HP by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 272.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 41,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,191,985. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on HP in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on HP in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

