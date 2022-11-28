Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $125.62 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $9.60 or 0.00059269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $125.62 million and $7.18 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00243363 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00089751 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,089,300 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.