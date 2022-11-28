High Tide Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,759 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,651% compared to the average volume of 173 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Tide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HITI. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of High Tide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in High Tide by 149.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 52,882 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in High Tide during the second quarter valued at $80,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 6.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 394,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of High Tide stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.79. 2,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.46 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts expect that High Tide will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.