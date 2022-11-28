HI (HI) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. HI has a total market cap of $95.16 million and $659,458.18 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,358.22 or 1.00096796 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010524 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00040286 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006045 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022001 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00235950 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000133 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.03492694 USD and is up 7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $643,063.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.