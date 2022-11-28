Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, an increase of 1,488.3% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Heritage Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HERTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Heritage Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

About Heritage Cannabis

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on extraction and the creation of extract and extract-derivative products and brands for adult use and cannabis-based medical solutions. The company offers medicinal-grade cannabis formulations for the pharmaceutical, recreational, and cosmeceutical markets under the Purefarma brand; CBD, indica, sativa, and hybrid concentrates under the Pura Vida brand name; tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Premium 5 brand; concentrates under the RAD brand name; skin care and wellness products under the feelgood.

