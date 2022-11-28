Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $945.85 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $945.85 million and $18.33 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00060556 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023845 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04786663 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $12,541,802.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

