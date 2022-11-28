Head-To-Head Contrast: Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trans World and Bowlero’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Trans World alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans World N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bowlero $911.71 million 2.41 -$29.93 million ($0.57) -23.21

Trans World has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowlero.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans World N/A N/A N/A Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Trans World and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.3% of Bowlero shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Trans World shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of Bowlero shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trans World and Bowlero, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans World 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bowlero has a consensus price target of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 23.77%. Given Bowlero’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Trans World.

Summary

Bowlero beats Trans World on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trans World

(Get Rating)

Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels. As of March 26, 2018, its casino portfolio included the Ceska casino consisting of 13 gaming tables, including 7 card tables, 6 roulette tables, and 118 video slot machines; Route 59 casino comprising 12 card tables, 12 roulette tables, and 214 video slot machines; and Route 55 casino consisting of 12 card tables, 10 roulette tables, and 192 video slot machines. The company also owns and operates the Hotel Savannah, a 79-room four-star deluxe hotel, as well as a full-service spa in Hate, Czech Republic; Hotel Columbus, a 117-room four-star hotel located in Seligenstadt, Germany; Hotel Auefeld, a 93-room four-star hotel located in Hannoversch Münden, Germany; Hotel Kranichhöhe, a 107-room four-star hotel located in Much, Germany; and Hotel Donauwelle, a 176-room four-star hotel located in Linz, Austria. Trans World Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of April 30, 2018, Trans World Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FEC Overseas Investment (UK) Limited.

About Bowlero

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.