Head to Head Comparison: UserTesting (NYSE:USER) vs. Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR)

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) and Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UserTesting and Gorilla Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UserTesting $147.40 million 7.27 -$50.72 million ($0.57) -12.98 Gorilla Technology Group N/A N/A $8.50 million N/A N/A

Gorilla Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UserTesting.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UserTesting -35.63% -47.37% -24.49% Gorilla Technology Group N/A -80.44% 5.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares UserTesting and Gorilla Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UserTesting and Gorilla Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UserTesting 0 8 2 1 2.36 Gorilla Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

UserTesting currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.24%. Given UserTesting’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe UserTesting is more favorable than Gorilla Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.9% of UserTesting shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of UserTesting shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Gorilla Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UserTesting beats Gorilla Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc. engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences. The company sells through a direct selling motion with field sales representatives; and inside sales organization that sells to mid-market, and small and medium-sized business customers. It serves customers in B2B and B2C technology, health and fitness, retail and apparel, travel and hospitality, financial services, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, consumer products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata. The company also provides information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) security convergence AI algorithms for system administrators and security engineers to detect suspicious behaviors in real time; network anomaly detection AI models; and endpoint malware and suspicious behavior detection AI models. In addition, it offers intelligent video analytics (IVA) appliances to analyze and turn unstructured video and picture data into structured data; IVAR appliance that provides insight into business and operations in a statistic dashboard; smart attendance to track employee health and safety, work hours, clock-ins/outs, and absenteeism, as well as to protect company assets and intellectual properties; event and video management system appliances to store event/object attributes in temporal-spatial big data database from Gorilla; and operation technology security appliance to monitor and control physical devices, processes, and infrastructure, as well as to protect industrial systems and networks from various threats. Further, the company provides smart retail SaaS for shopper demographics, visualized shopper behavior, and advanced data analytics, smart city and transportation SaaS for traffic management, public safety, and planning data; and endpoint security SaaS that protects endpoints against security threats. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

