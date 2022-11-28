Head to Head Comparison: Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) vs. Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novonix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atkore and Novonix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Atkore currently has a consensus price target of $126.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Atkore’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atkore is more favorable than Novonix.

Atkore has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 23.34% 83.88% 37.85% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atkore and Novonix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $3.91 billion 1.19 $913.43 million $20.32 5.77 Novonix $6.11 million 91.79 -$51.83 million N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Summary

Atkore beats Novonix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, United Poly Systems, Calbond, and Calpipe. It serves various end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

