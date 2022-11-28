Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, November 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Hancock & Gore Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 26.47 and a current ratio of 26.58.
About Hancock & Gore
