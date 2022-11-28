Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 24.67 ($0.29).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.26) to GBX 26 ($0.31) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hammerson Stock Performance

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 24.95 ($0.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 17.04 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 40.22 ($0.48). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.33. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

