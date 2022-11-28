Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Up to $8.61

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.82. Hagerty shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 6 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Hagerty Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

About Hagerty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 46.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,987,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 628,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter worth $142,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 16.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Further Reading

