Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Gap Up to $8.61

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.82. Hagerty shares last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 6 shares.
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Hagerty in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Hagerty Stock Up 2.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
