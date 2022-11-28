GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $53.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 866,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,154. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,681,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.