GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $53.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of GXO traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 866,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,154. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
