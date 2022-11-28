GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,979,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. GSK makes up approximately 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.49% of GSK worth $434,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,689,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in GSK by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 505,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,623. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.33) to GBX 1,650 ($19.51) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.28) to GBX 1,450 ($17.15) in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 1,600 ($18.92) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,608.33.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

