GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) CEO Acquires $12,400.00 in Stock

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,271 shares in the company, valued at $633,808.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
GSE Systems Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GVP traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.61. 46,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.20.
GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.
GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.
