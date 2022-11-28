Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,416,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.33% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $60,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 65.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 56.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 12.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.65. 106,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

