Gnosis One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.38 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Gnosis has a market cap of $212.19 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for approximately $82.26 or 0.00506753 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

