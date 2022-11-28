Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the October 31st total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

EDOC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.62. 7,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,210. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.

Get Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.