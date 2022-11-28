Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 503.8% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Global X CleanTech ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CTEC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,388. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Get Global X CleanTech ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X CleanTech ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X CleanTech ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 422,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 70,974 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 504.6% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 79,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X CleanTech ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 38,111 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X CleanTech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X CleanTech ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X CleanTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X CleanTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.