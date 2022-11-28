GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Price Up 3.2% This Week

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $354.24 million and $532,270.49 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

