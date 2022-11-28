Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 760 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.53% of Cavco Industries worth $44,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 13,920.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush raised Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $219.11. 1,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.16. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.47 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.81.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

