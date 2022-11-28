Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 40,650 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,224,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,650 shares during the quarter. Myers Industries makes up approximately 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of Myers Industries worth $73,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at about $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Myers Industries by 9.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its position in Myers Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 180,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,055 shares in the company, valued at $758,957.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE:MYE traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $22.54. 64 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $822.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.44. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

