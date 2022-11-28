Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 17,700 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.26% of Republic Services worth $105,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,916,000 after buying an additional 42,160 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 935.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,593,000 after buying an additional 92,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $206,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $137.10. 12,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

