Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 156,676 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 9.86% of Tredegar worth $33,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tredegar by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tredegar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tredegar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE TG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.11. 356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $13.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Tredegar’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

