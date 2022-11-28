Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Diageo worth $61,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 111.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $184.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($46.12) to GBX 4,160 ($49.19) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.02) to GBX 3,350 ($39.61) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

