Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,569,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,050 shares during the period. Rollins makes up 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.52% of Rollins worth $89,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rollins by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Rollins by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 376.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROL stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.26. 19,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,351. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,089. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

