Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $51.73 Million Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,535,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,418 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $51,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of SBGI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,642. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 56.44%. The company had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

