Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $40.40 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.29% of IDEX worth $40,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 23.4% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in IDEX by 9.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 11.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth about $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.57. 2,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,193. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.79 and its 200-day moving average is $202.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

