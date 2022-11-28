Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,214 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $34,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 148,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,731,182. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.23. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.99.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

