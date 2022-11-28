Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 899,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.63% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $47,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $2,725,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 716.1% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.14. 1,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,985. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.40.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $401.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.38 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,532.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

