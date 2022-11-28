G999 1-Day Volume Tops $11,416.66 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, G999 has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $11,416.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00075424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00059172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023750 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000287 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

