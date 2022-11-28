Function X (FX) Market Cap Hits $67.43 Million

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $67.43 million and approximately $241,206.73 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.51 or 0.07506762 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00485757 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,776.64 or 0.29533646 BTC.
About Function X
Function X’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.
