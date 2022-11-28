Frontier Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT)

Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Separately, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MGMT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

