Frontier Asset Management LLC Invests $1.72 Million in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned about 1.19% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDVG stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,764. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71.

