Frontier Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.95. 11,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,067. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

