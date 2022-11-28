Frontier Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Get Rating) by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 178,400.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000.

Timothy Plan International ETF Price Performance

TPIF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.69. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

