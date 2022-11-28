Frontier Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Frontier Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $401.14. 46,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,324,017. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.11.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

