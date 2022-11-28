FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Stock Price Down 5.9%

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. 21,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,684,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
