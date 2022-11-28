Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €30.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($30.61) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.80 ($52.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

FME traded up €0.20 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €29.92 ($30.53). The stock had a trading volume of 559,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €25.95 ($26.48) and a 1-year high of €63.60 ($64.90).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

