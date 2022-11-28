Frax Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $3.89 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,177,827,327 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

