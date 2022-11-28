Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €10.90 ($11.12) to €15.30 ($15.61) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.50 ($18.88) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.42.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

